Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
at Hillcrest Tavern
Lewisburg, OH
Joshua SHOCKLEY Obituary
SHOCKLEY, Joshua Lee Age 35, of Brookville, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Joe Szabo, Brookville. Josh was a proud member of Carpenters Local 136. He was a sweet and loving person, who will be missed by so many who loved him, including his children, Marissa, Grace, Eli, and Ella, Brookville; parents, Lisa Shockley (Mike Behnken), Brookville and Dewayne Shockley, Lewisburg; step-mother, Maggie Floyd, Dayton; grandmother, Charlotte Szabo, Brookville; siblings, Zach (Emily) Shockley, Brookville, Nathan (Nequia) Shockley, Dayton, David (Diana) Lowe, Dayton and Chelsea (Shawn) Brightman, Dayton; uncle, Mike (Theresa) Moore, West Manchester; aunt, Maria (Peter) Agostinelli, MA; cousins, Amber Johnson, Dayton, Sophia, Olivia and Luciano (Natalia) Agostinelli, MA; and numerous other relatives and friends. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Hillcrest Tavern, Lewisburg, OH at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10. Arrangements made by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019
