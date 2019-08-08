|
SHOCKLEY, Joshua Lee Age 35, of Brookville, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Joe Szabo, Brookville. Josh was a proud member of Carpenters Local 136. He was a sweet and loving person, who will be missed by so many who loved him, including his children, Marissa, Grace, Eli, and Ella, Brookville; parents, Lisa Shockley (Mike Behnken), Brookville and Dewayne Shockley, Lewisburg; step-mother, Maggie Floyd, Dayton; grandmother, Charlotte Szabo, Brookville; siblings, Zach (Emily) Shockley, Brookville, Nathan (Nequia) Shockley, Dayton, David (Diana) Lowe, Dayton and Chelsea (Shawn) Brightman, Dayton; uncle, Mike (Theresa) Moore, West Manchester; aunt, Maria (Peter) Agostinelli, MA; cousins, Amber Johnson, Dayton, Sophia, Olivia and Luciano (Natalia) Agostinelli, MA; and numerous other relatives and friends. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Hillcrest Tavern, Lewisburg, OH at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10. Arrangements made by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019