|
|
SLONE, Joshua K. 33, of Springfield passed away May 17, 2020. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on April 20, 1987. Josh was working at HDI Landing Gear USA as a machinist. He was a 2005 graduate of Springfield South. Josh was an avid CB radio enthusiast going by his handle "Energizer 609"; loved motorcycles, quads, sitting by a bonfire and shooting guns. He was preceded in death by his brother Chad Slone; maternal grandmother Betty J. Wallace and special man in his life Shawn Maltby. Survivors include his mother Karen K. (Barry) Hughes; father Dennis Slone; children Kayla and Maddox Slone; brother Jarred Hughes; sisters Krista Hughes and Atalie Slone; grandmother Emma Gay Slone; Step grandmother Edith Folden; step grandparents Thomas & Carla Hughes; best friend Mike Romanoff; many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial gathering will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, COVID 19 protocol will be upheld. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 21, 2020