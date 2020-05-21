Home

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Joshua SLONE

Joshua SLONE Obituary
SLONE, Joshua K. 33, of Springfield passed away May 17, 2020. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on April 20, 1987. Josh was working at HDI Landing Gear USA as a machinist. He was a 2005 graduate of Springfield South. Josh was an avid CB radio enthusiast going by his handle "Energizer 609"; loved motorcycles, quads, sitting by a bonfire and shooting guns. He was preceded in death by his brother Chad Slone; maternal grandmother Betty J. Wallace and special man in his life Shawn Maltby. Survivors include his mother Karen K. (Barry) Hughes; father Dennis Slone; children Kayla and Maddox Slone; brother Jarred Hughes; sisters Krista Hughes and Atalie Slone; grandmother Emma Gay Slone; Step grandmother Edith Folden; step grandparents Thomas & Carla Hughes; best friend Mike Romanoff; many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial gathering will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, COVID 19 protocol will be upheld. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 21, 2020
