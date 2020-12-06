1/1
Josiah MORGAN
MORGAN, Josiah S.

Josiah S. Morgan of Middletown, OH, was born Feb. 23, 1937, in Tuskegee, AL, and passed at the tender age of 83 at Hospice of Butler Warren on Nov. 25, 2020, surrounded by family.

Josiah served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years and retired from Square D after working in the shipping department after 38 years. He was a member of the Triedstone Lodge# 83 and avid member of Bethel AME Church of Middletown under the leadership of Rev. William Roberts where he was an active participant in the Male

Chorus.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Lenza and Susie Morgan, wife Nancy (nee Reddick), siblings: Ruth, Christine and Dorothy and brother in law: Rufus. He leaves to mourn but cherish his memory; children: Dean (Yvonne) Morgan, Dale Morgan, Donna Morgan (Anthony) and Dorinda (Troy) Davis, Brothers: Willie and Robert Morgan and George

Howard, 9 grandchildren, a special friend: LaFreda Howard and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives.

A Memorial Service will be schedule at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Updated information and online

condolences can be seen on prestoncharlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Journal-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
