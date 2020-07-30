1/1
Josie BAILEY
1937 - 2020
BAILEY, Josie M. Josie M. Bailey, born October 21,1937, transitioned from this life on July 25, 2020. Josie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert I. Bailey. She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Jeffrey and Dwayne Bailey; one daughter, Angela Bailey; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, a special niece, Gretta Miliner, a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 1, 2020, 11A.M. at Freedom Faith M.B. Church, 6540 N. Main Street, where family will receive friends at 10 am. Pastor Frederick A. Hayes, Sr. presiding. Interment West Memory Garden. HHRoberts.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 AM
Freedom Faith M.B. Church
AUG
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Freedom Faith M.B. Church
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
