Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Visitation
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Joy DERN Obituary
DERN, Joy 60, of Springfield, passed away at Villa Springfield on Friday morning, May 15, 2020. She was born in Springfield on November 16, 1959, the daughter of the late James Bowman and Velva (Cross) and Jack Hoberty. She is survived by her husband of nearly 24 years, Roger W. Dern; daughter, Tara (Jeff) Peel; sons, Tim Bowman and Tony Bowman; step-daughters, Stephanie Bloor and Valerie Bir and granddaughter, Carissa Peel. Joy's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be in Ferncliff Cemetery Mausoleum. Condolences to the family may be expressed through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 17, 2020
