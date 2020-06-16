Joy JACKSON
JACKSON (Fortner), Joy S. Age 58, of Lewisburg, went to the eternal beach, Friday, June 12, 2020. She was born March 29, 1962, in Dayton, to Wendell and Martha Jane Fortner. Joy was preceded in death by her dad; brother, Denny Fortner; and father-in-law, Frog Jackson. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Donnie Jackson; son, Adam Joseph Jackson; mom, Martha Jane; beloved 4-legged companion, Jax; dear friends, Peggy, Bobbie Jo, Lori, and Nancy and many more family and friends. Joy graduated from Brookville High School, Class of 1980, and loved spending time at Myrtle Beach. Per her request, no services will be held. www.rlcfc.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
