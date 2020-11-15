1/1
Joy PITZER
1933 - 2020
PITZER, Joy E.

Joy E. Pitzer, age 87, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was born on January 26th, 1933, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Emile and Lorrie (Chaney) Overman. Joy retired from the Northeastern Local School

District and was a long-time member of First Christian Church. She loved to read and most importantly loved to spend time with family. She is survived by her daughters: Joyce (David) Johnson, Leta Pitzer, Karen Pitzer and Becky Pitzer; a brother, Ray (Kay) Overman; two grandchildren:

Aaron (Jen) Johnson and Adam (Abbie) Johnson; six great-grandchildren: Noah, Lucy & Lily Johnson and Asher, Aliza and Ainslee Johnson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Pitzer; three sisters: Caroline Moll, Martha Daniels and Mary Shaw. A celebration of her life will be held on

Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends from

10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Mausoleum. Memorial gifts may be made in her memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave.

Dayton 45420.





Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
10:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
NOV
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
NOV
19
Entombment
Rose Hill Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
