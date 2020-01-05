Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
1950 - 2020
Joyce ANGELL Obituary
ANGELL, Joyce Ellen 69, of Springfield, passed away January 3, 2020. She was born February 28, 1950 in Springfield, the daughter of Roger and Stella (Slagle) Maine. Joyce had retired from Community Hospital where she worked as a Respiratory Therapist. She enjoyed reading her bible, painting ceramics, and word games. Survivors include three sons, Keith Tomlin (Melanie Leffers) of Huber Heights, Kevin Tomlin of California, Kris Tomlin of Springfield; granddaughter, Noell Dratler; sister, Linda Blevins; brother, Roger Maine; her beloved dogs, Scooter and Shady; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Angell on August 3, 2010, and by her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 5, 2020
