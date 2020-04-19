Home

BALDWIN, Joyce Ann 78, of Cedarville, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born on February 15, 1942, in Clifton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elwin and Wilma (Dement) Dinnen. Joyce is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Baldwin; son, Mark Baldwin; daughter, Kim Test; grandson, JW Stroud; one sister and two brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Laura (Bill) Apgar; grandchildren, Ryan Baldwin, Jarrett, Sydney and Logan Test; brothers, Roger (Donna) Dinnen and Paul Dinnen; and close friend of over 60 years, Martha Valentine. A private graveside service will be held at Massie Creek Cemetery, Cedarville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joyce to or the Make A Wish Foundation. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 19, 2020
