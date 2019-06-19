BEECROFT (Spadjinske), Joyce Of Westerville, OH passed away on June 16, 2019. Born and raised in Bristol, CT she graduated as an RN from the Waterbury School of Nursing in 1960. As a nurse, volunteer, daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother, her strong spirit impacted many lives. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, mother Lydia Bouchard (Kunert), father Walter Spadjinske, and step-fathers Clayton Cole and Phil Bouchard. She will be greatly missed by her son Matt (Keli), daughter Lisa Buckley, sister Karen (Marc) Reich, brothers Dave (JB) and Dennis (Amy) Cole, grandchildren Miranda, Connor, Katie, Jack, Abby, Emily, and great-granddaughter Lacey. She loved gardening and flowers; but, her greatest love was her faith, her family, and her grandchildren. Friends may call Thursday, June 20th from6-8PM at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville and Friday, June 21st 10-11AM at Church of the Resurrection, 6300 E. Dublin Granville Road, New Albany, Ohio 43054 , followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Fr. Denis Kigozi Celebrant, Interment Blendon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Dave Thomas Foundation For Adoption. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary