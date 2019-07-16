|
BEYER, Joyce Elaine Age 76, of Fairfield passed away on July 14, 2019 at home. She was born on May 10, 1943 in Hamilton, to the late Luther and Sarah Hoskins. Joyce is survived by her children, Doug (Connie Petit) Beyer; daughter in law, Della Beyer: grandchildren, Megan Beyer, Dylan (Lauren) Beyer, Douglas (Ellisa) Beyer II, and Devon Beyer; great grandchildren, Jonas and Evie. She is also survived by her siblings, Arnold (Carol) Hoskins and Janet Webb; and many other family and friends. Joyce is preceded in death by her beloved husband George, who passed away on December 7, 2015; parents; son, Wade; and her twin sister, Jewell Hayre. Visitation will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory; 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield 45014 Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m.
Published in Journal-News on July 16, 2019