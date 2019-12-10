Home

George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
Joyce BINGHAM
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
Joyce BINGHAM


1938 - 2019
Joyce BINGHAM Obituary
BINGHAM, Joyce 81, of West Alexandria, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Ohio's . She was born to the late Charlie & Maggie Smith in West Liberty, Kentucky on Feb. 22, 1938. Joyce was retired from General Motors (Inland Div.) after over 30 years of service. She was a member of the Greenview Calvary Tabernacle in Dayton. Preceded in death by her husband, Lindbergh; sisters, Ruby & Hazel; brothers, Edsel & Stanley. Survived by her daughter, Melissa Grubbs (Trellis) of Brookville; son, Lindbergh, Jr. (Julie Tighe) of Rockford, MI.; step daughter, Brenda Burns; grandsons, William Shunk, Jr.(Samantha) & Trellis Grubbs, III; brothers, Arnold & Virgil Smith (Jean); numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & many friends. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME,"Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. If desired, memorials may be made to Ohio's . Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 10, 2019
