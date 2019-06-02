BOCKRATH, Joyce A. Of Dayton, OH passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Born in Minster, OH, May 1942 to Cecilia and Edwin Olding. Joyce was one of seven children and is survived by her siblings Ken Olding (Carol, late wife), Ron (Shirley) Olding, Bev (Ken) Winner, Elaine Brown (Roger, late husband), Mike (Shirley) Olding, Debbie (Pat) Freisthler along with many nieces and nephews. Joyce enjoyed a lifelong career as a bookkeeper retiring at the age of 71 from Clark's Carpet Connections. She enjoyed working with numbers, playing bridge with friends and family, and challenging anyone to a game of Scrabble. But most of all, Joyce was passionate about her family. She loved and enjoyed her family more than anything and cherished the times spent together in celebrations, vacations, and everyday gatherings. She will be dearly missed by her three daughters and their families: Christine (Brian) Hemmelgarn and children, Kevin and Claire; Lynn (Shane) Prenat and children, Allison and Gretchen; and Jennifer Bockrath and daughter, Ava. A special thank you to her aides and nurses from Buckeye Home Health Care for providing caring support to Joyce when she needed it most. The family is most graciously thankful to Ohio's for the loving care provided in her final days. A private family memorial service will be held at a future date. To honor Joyce's memory, Memorial contributions may be made to , so that others may receive the wonderful care that she was given. Morris Sons Funeral Home in Kettering is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morris-sons.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary