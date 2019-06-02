Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Sons Funeral Home
1771 E. Dorothy Lane
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 298-6560
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce BOCKRATH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce BOCKRATH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce BOCKRATH Obituary
BOCKRATH, Joyce A. Of Dayton, OH passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Born in Minster, OH, May 1942 to Cecilia and Edwin Olding. Joyce was one of seven children and is survived by her siblings Ken Olding (Carol, late wife), Ron (Shirley) Olding, Bev (Ken) Winner, Elaine Brown (Roger, late husband), Mike (Shirley) Olding, Debbie (Pat) Freisthler along with many nieces and nephews. Joyce enjoyed a lifelong career as a bookkeeper retiring at the age of 71 from Clark's Carpet Connections. She enjoyed working with numbers, playing bridge with friends and family, and challenging anyone to a game of Scrabble. But most of all, Joyce was passionate about her family. She loved and enjoyed her family more than anything and cherished the times spent together in celebrations, vacations, and everyday gatherings. She will be dearly missed by her three daughters and their families: Christine (Brian) Hemmelgarn and children, Kevin and Claire; Lynn (Shane) Prenat and children, Allison and Gretchen; and Jennifer Bockrath and daughter, Ava. A special thank you to her aides and nurses from Buckeye Home Health Care for providing caring support to Joyce when she needed it most. The family is most graciously thankful to Ohio's for the loving care provided in her final days. A private family memorial service will be held at a future date. To honor Joyce's memory, Memorial contributions may be made to , so that others may receive the wonderful care that she was given. Morris Sons Funeral Home in Kettering is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morris-sons.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now