|
|
BROWN, Joyce Louise Burton April 12,1931 - Feb. 28, 2020 88, of Copley Ohio died February 28, 2020. Joyce "Mother" was born April 12, 1931 to Thelma Louise Haggins Burton and Edward Floyd Burton in Springfield, Ohio. She was the eldest of four; the late Elder Harlen Burton (Marlene), Charles Wesley Burton (Donna), and Ms. Marsha Lida Elizabeth Burton. She was a member of Our Lady of the Cedars, Maronite Catholic Church, and the Bread of Life community of Akron. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward Floyd Burton and Thelma Louise Burton Anderson; and her brother, Harlen Edward (Marlene); her grandson, Augustine Samuel Jones, and great-granddaughter, Christian McKenzie White-Brown. She leaves to cherish her memory her, spouse of 64 years, Rev. Dr. Frederick Douglas Brown, Copley, OH, China Weaver Brown(daughter- in-law); her children, Dr. Sharon Brown Hummer (Mark) Euclid, Ohio, Rev. Mr. Michael Derrick Brown (Stephanie) Suffolk, VA, Mrs. Regina Maria Scott (Phillip) Austell, GA, Rev. Fr. Stephan Thomas Brown, SVD, St. Petersburg, FL, and Dr. Monica Brown Jones (John) Annapolis, MD, she also leaves 15 grandchildren, 15 great- grandchildren, a great-great grand child and a host of nieces, nephews extended family and friends. We look forward to the day when we shall see her again and she greets us with a kiss of "peace of Jesus and Mary". Wake Service Friday March 6, 2020 4-7pm Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 39 S Miller Rd, Fairlawn Ohio 44333. Commemoration of the Faithful Departed (Mass) Saturday, March 7, 2020 11:00 am Our Lady of the Cedars, Maronite Catholic Church, 507 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd. Fairlawn Ohio, 44333 Internment immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery - 100 E Waterloo Rd, Akron, Ohio 44319.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 4, 2020