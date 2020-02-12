|
BRYANT, Joyce H. Pastor and Founder of Faith Apostolic Temple, Dayton, made her peaceful transition Sunday, February 2, 2020. A native of Norphlet, AR, and a resident of Dayton for over 75 years. Before beginning her pastorship in 1976, she was a member of Bethesda Temple Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Will and Tommie House; husband, Moses; daughter, Melvalyn Clark; great grandson, Daniel Clark; 12 siblings. Her loving memory will live on in the hearts of her children, Mildred Deloris Reid, Brenda Joyce Bryant, Mose (Tommie) Hardin; grandchildren, Todd Clark, Woody Bryant, Sheila Reid, Joyce (Patrick) Dickey, Renee (Rev. Thurman) Sampson, Derrick (Jeeneen), Kineka and Mose, Jr. Hardin; sister, Willie Mae House; sisters-in-law, Amanda, Shirley and Shirley Ann House; other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life, Love and Appreciation 11 am Thursday, February 13, at Bethesda Temple Church, 3701 Salem Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 9:45-11 am. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020