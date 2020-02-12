Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Bethesda Temple Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethesda Temple Church
3701 Salem Ave
View Map
Joyce BRYANT

Joyce BRYANT Obituary
BRYANT, Joyce H. Pastor and Founder of Faith Apostolic Temple, Dayton, made her peaceful transition Sunday, February 2, 2020. A native of Norphlet, AR, and a resident of Dayton for over 75 years. Before beginning her pastorship in 1976, she was a member of Bethesda Temple Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Will and Tommie House; husband, Moses; daughter, Melvalyn Clark; great grandson, Daniel Clark; 12 siblings. Her loving memory will live on in the hearts of her children, Mildred Deloris Reid, Brenda Joyce Bryant, Mose (Tommie) Hardin; grandchildren, Todd Clark, Woody Bryant, Sheila Reid, Joyce (Patrick) Dickey, Renee (Rev. Thurman) Sampson, Derrick (Jeeneen), Kineka and Mose, Jr. Hardin; sister, Willie Mae House; sisters-in-law, Amanda, Shirley and Shirley Ann House; other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life, Love and Appreciation 11 am Thursday, February 13, at Bethesda Temple Church, 3701 Salem Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 9:45-11 am. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020
