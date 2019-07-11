|
BURTON, Joyce Fundersol A. Age 86, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at her residence. Joyce was a retired Sales Clerk at Fashion Bug. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John W.; parents, Paul & Nancy Fundersol; sister, Carolgene Moore; brothers, Paul Jr. & Robert. Joyce is survived by her daughters, Nancy Sule & Brenda Gatewood, both of Huber Heights; son & daughter-in-law, Charles & Beryl Sule of Springfield; grandchildren, Jennifer, Heather, Melissa, Aaron, Kristen, Chad, Katie & Chris; 14 great-grandchildren; special nieces & nephews; and dear friends. Funeral service 1:30 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:30 AM until service time at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice in Joyce's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 11, 2019