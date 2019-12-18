|
CLARKE, Joyce Ann Joyce Ann Cummings Young Clarke, age 78, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at the Worthington Christian Village in Columbus, OH. Joyce was born on Jan. 10, 1941 in Dayton, OH to the late Merle Cummings Sr. and Jeanette Murphy Cummings Haines; also preceded in death by her brother, Merle Cummings, sister-in-law Judith Cummings, and her sister Connie Cummings Miller. She is survived by her daughters Patricia (Dan) Young Ludwig and Teresa (Bill) Young; grandchildren Christopher Young, Lauren Ludwig and David Ludwig; sister Barbara (Dan) Bettinger; and several beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and step-children. Joyce was a 1959 graduate from Stivers High School in Dayton, attended WSU while working as hair designer, and was the owner of Cutaway Hair Salon in Huber Heights. All throughout her life, she served the local community by substitute teaching, feeding the homeless, volunteering as a hospital Chaplin, singing in the choir at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church as well as volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House in Dayton. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with and caring for her family throughout the years as a daughter, sister, mother, aunt and grandmother. A memorial mass Dec. 21, 10 a.m. Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dayton. Visitation 9 a.m. and 1 hour after services in the Trinity Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joyce's memory to Worthington Christian Village @ https://wcv.org/charitable-giving/ or Ohio's @ https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 18, 2019