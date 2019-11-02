Home

Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH 45056
513-523-4411
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH 45056
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH 45056
Joyce COOK Obituary
COOK (nee Amburgey), Joyce Faye Beloved wife of the late Rollin F. Cook; loving mother of Debbie S. Cook, Gary W. Cook, and Marla J. Ramsey. Adoring grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 19. Also survived by her brother, Randy R. Amburgey. Joyce passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019. A visitation will take place at the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm. Interment at Springdale Cemetery, Reily, Ohio. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 2, 2019
