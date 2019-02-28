Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Corley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Corley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce Corley Obituary
CORLEY, Joyce E. 80, of Middletown, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was born in Middletown, Ohio on January 27, 1939 to parents Paul and Margaret (Lesinczky) Huy. Mrs. Corley is survived by her daughter, Mindy (Sherman) Jones; sons, Dan (Beverly) Mabry, Russ (Jennifer) Mabry; sister, Carol (Gordon) Burns and 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and son, Jeff Mabry. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice Care of Middletown for their loving care. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at WILSON-SCHRAMM-SPAULDING FUNERAL HOME, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown with Pastor Barbara Dafler officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00AM-12:00 pm. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 3909 Central Ave., Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now