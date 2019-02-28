|
CORLEY, Joyce E. 80, of Middletown, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was born in Middletown, Ohio on January 27, 1939 to parents Paul and Margaret (Lesinczky) Huy. Mrs. Corley is survived by her daughter, Mindy (Sherman) Jones; sons, Dan (Beverly) Mabry, Russ (Jennifer) Mabry; sister, Carol (Gordon) Burns and 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and son, Jeff Mabry. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice Care of Middletown for their loving care. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at WILSON-SCHRAMM-SPAULDING FUNERAL HOME, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown with Pastor Barbara Dafler officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00AM-12:00 pm. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 3909 Central Ave., Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 28, 2019