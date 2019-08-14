Home

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Joyce DICKEY
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
1931 - 2019
Joyce DICKEY Obituary
DICKEY (Wead), Joyce M. Of Miamisburg, OH, was freed from her earthly body on August 12, 2019, and has now personally verified her faith in Christ, in whose presence she dwells. "Grandma Joyce" was feisty and a "little" opinionated, and openly loved those she leaves behind: Son Jim (Wendy) Dickey and Daughter Kim (Steve) Frazee; grandchildren Sarah (Nate) Eichelman, Ian (Bonnie) Dickey, Mandy (Jason) Black and Matthew (Joni) Worrell; and great-grandchildren Landon, Gavin, Lexi, Reese, Claire, Jayci, Rylen and Levi along with many nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren. Though we who remain mourn our loss, we celebrate the promise of eternal life with her. Joyce was born November 2, 1931 to the late Lester and Esther Wead, and through the years has had to say goodbye to her sister, Jean, and brothers, Art and Les, Jr. Joyce was a proud Miamisburg graduate, a member of Trinity Church, and lifelong Miamisburg resident. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday August 17, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Joe Getts officiating. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019
