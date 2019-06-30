Home

Joyce EMERT
Joyce EMERT


1930 - 2019
Joyce EMERT Obituary
EMERT, Joyce Ann Age 89, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Friday June 28, 2019 at . She was born in Miami Township on June 24, 1930, to the late Helen B. (Snyder) and Robert F. Ballard, Sr.. She graduated from Miamisburg High School ~ Class of 1948; and received her RN degree from the Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. Joyce was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ; and a former member of the Twin Creek Garden Club. She served on the founding committee and as president of the Germantown Senior Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lee Mease Emert; and her brother, Robert F. Ballard, Jr.. She is survived by her son Roger Emert; her daughters, Carol Emert and Anita Emert; her grandchildren, Nicasio Clay Emert and Maya Isabel Emert-Wiggins; and her sister, Willadine Ballard; her sister-in-law, Patricia Ballard; A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday July 2, 2019, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 201 W. Market St., Germantown, with Rev. Laureen A. Roe, officiating. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 30, 2019
