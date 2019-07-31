|
FOSTER, Joyce Elaine 77, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Johnson City, Tennessee after a short illness. Joyce was a long time Buckeye, who recently transplanted to God's country in Johnson City, Tennessee. She was born October 28, 1941 in Germantown, Ohio, to Arnold Preston Rivers and Mildred Eileen (Smith) Rivers. Joyce was a member of Parkview United Methodist Church where she worked as the church secretary for over 40 years until her retirement in 2017. Boones Creek Christian Church in Johnson City, Tennessee was her last church home. While there, she was active in the quilting group. She was a volunteer for Blessings in a Bag and Helping Hands Food Pantry in Miamisburg. Joyce was also a member of Emmaus and served up many a breakfast. Always the servant, we will never know all she did for many who she met in her life. She was more comfortable behind the scenes, using her gifts as a seamstress, wicked good cook, gardener and a confidant with a big smile, listening ear, and contagious laugh. Well done. She is survived by her children, Diana (Chris) Marcott, Todd (Susan) Deisher, Debbie Deisher (crazy Aunt to all children listed!) and Cindy (Todd) Jones; grandchildren, Zachary, Zoe and Zane Marcott, Jessica (Mark) Mandeville, Will (Tania) Foster, Olivia, Garrett, Tori and Nova Joy Jones; great grandchildren, Lilly Gaston and Liam Mandeville; siblings, Forest "Red" Rivers, Frank Rivers, Wanda DeCarlo and Don Stayrook. Joyce was preceded in the trip to Heaven by her parents; husbands, William R. Foster "Daddy Bill" and Jerry Deisher; and sister, Janet Donthnier. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 AM - 12 PM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Parkview United Methodist Church, 3713 Benner Rd, Miamisburg, OH 45342. A memorial service will follow at 12 PM. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessings in a Bag or to Helping Hands Food Pantry. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 31, 2019