Joyce HICKMAN
HICKMAN (Gillum), Joyce Ann

84 of Lebanon, Ohio, died on Friday, October 30, 2020, at

Hospice of Dayton. She was born to Chester and Virginia Gillum in Dayton, Ohio. She had one brother David Gillum. Joyce was a graduate of Fairview High School. She moved to Portsmouth, Ohio, in 1967 and raised four children. She was active in the Portsmouth Little Theatre, in acting, directing, and properties. Joyce also worked in the school system as a

library aide. She had a great love of literature. In 1996 she moved to Cheriton, Virginia, and obtained her Master

Gardening Degree. Joyce had green hands, not thumbs.

Returning to Dayton in 2004, she enjoyed gardening, pottery and water color classes. She is survived by her husband Brian Hickman, children Geoffrey (Jeanne) Current, Gregory (Susan) Current, Lisa (James) Moore and Matthew (Marianne)

Current.; her grandchildren Liz Current, Bill Current, Joshua Current, Michael (Morgan) Garrison, Joseph Moore, Rachael Moore, Abigail Moore, Lynne Piwko, Alishia Sullivan, Anna Leigh Current (Julian Hickman) and 2 stepdaughters. Memorial services are to be held at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills

Chapel on November 14, 2020, starting with a Gathering of Friends and Family at 11 am followed by a Memorial Service at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joyce's memory to Hospice of Dayton 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420 or Compassus Hospice 4434

Carver Woods Drive, Suite 115, Blue Ash, Ohio 45242. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Tobias Far Hills
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
