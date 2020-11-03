HULL, Joyce I.



87, of Springfield, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, in Mercy Health - Urbana Hospital. Joyce was born May 13, 1933, in Springfield, Ohio, to Alphonse and Margaret (Elfner) Hook. She worked for First National Bank and later worked for



several parishes and schools in Clark and Champaign counties. She was a member of St. Bernard Church. Survivors include her daughter, Juliene (Brian) Bowen; three stepsons, Timothy (Donna) Hull, Douglas (Christine Martin) Hull and Robert (Lorinda) Hull; several grandchildren; three siblings, Carolyn Shay, Charlene Tosi and Terry Hook; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles C. Pigman in 1971; her second husband, Robert D. Hull in 2015; and four siblings, Doris, Charles, Gene and Kathy. The family wishes to thank Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital and Ohio's Hospice for their exceptional care. Per Joyce's wishes, a private Memorial Mass will be held at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Cincinnati, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Church or Mueller Residential Center in Springfield, Ohio.



Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



