Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Joyce HURST


1939 - 2020
Joyce HURST Obituary
HURST, Joyce Evelyn 80, died Friday, February 14, 2020, after a 20 year courageous battle with breast cancer and multiple myeloma. She was born August 11, 1939 to Findley R. and Venice (Wells) Nickell. Joyce worked for many years as a dispatcher for the Ohio State Patrol and then finished her career as a driver examiner at the DMV. Being the oldest of 4 children, it was heart wrenching for Joyce to watch as each of her siblings and her father, fought their own battles with various forms of cancer... But a huge part of her died the day she had to say goodbye to her youngest son, Jason. She loved her family with everything she had and always cherished time spent celebrating at gatherings. She loved solving puzzles books and reading. She is survived by the lover of her live, Paul Bush; son Mitchell (Jill) Hurst; daughter Teresa Deskin; grandchildren Heather (Michael) Barnwell, Zachary and Peter Hurst; great-grandson Paul Barnwell; special friends Kathy and Charlie Phares. Joyce had an extremely large extended family and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter Dianna; son Jason; sisters Pat Hagan & Greta Johnson; and a brother William Nickell. A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5-8 PM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the connivance of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joyce's name, to the Springfield Regional Cancer Center C/O Community Mercy Foundation, 100 W. McCreight Ave, Suite 200, Springfield, Oh 45504 or . Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 16, 2020
