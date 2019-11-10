|
JORDAN, Joyce V. "Joy" Age 86 passed away Friday November 8, 2019 at the Walnut Creek Nursing Center. Joy was born January 15, 1933 in Portsmouth, OH to the late Sanford and Vada (Phipps) Adams. Also preceding her in death was her husband Carl L. Jordan June 22, 2016 and son and daughter-in-law Brad and Vicki Jordan. Joy was a member of the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Miamisburg. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Kim and Alex Shartle of Germantown, 4 grandchildren; Scott and wife Louise Jordan, Brent (Heather Reyer) Jordan, Abby Shartle, and Alex Shartle, soon to be great grandson Brad Jordan, 3 special nephews; Warren Freeman, Barry Colley and Darren Colley and a host of other relatives and dear friends. Funeral services will be Wednesday November 13, 2019 at 12 noon at the SANNER FUNERAL HOME, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449 with Pastor Mike Miracle officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. Visitation will be Wednesday 1 hour prior to services (11 a.m.-12 noon). In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are asked for The Tenth Life Cat Sanctuary, P.O. Box 178, Alpha, OH 45301 or Robyn's Nest Animal Rescue, 1291 West Market St., Germantown, OH 45327.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019