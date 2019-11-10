Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce JORDAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce JORDAN


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce JORDAN Obituary
JORDAN, Joyce V. "Joy" Age 86 passed away Friday November 8, 2019 at the Walnut Creek Nursing Center. Joy was born January 15, 1933 in Portsmouth, OH to the late Sanford and Vada (Phipps) Adams. Also preceding her in death was her husband Carl L. Jordan June 22, 2016 and son and daughter-in-law Brad and Vicki Jordan. Joy was a member of the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Miamisburg. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Kim and Alex Shartle of Germantown, 4 grandchildren; Scott and wife Louise Jordan, Brent (Heather Reyer) Jordan, Abby Shartle, and Alex Shartle, soon to be great grandson Brad Jordan, 3 special nephews; Warren Freeman, Barry Colley and Darren Colley and a host of other relatives and dear friends. Funeral services will be Wednesday November 13, 2019 at 12 noon at the SANNER FUNERAL HOME, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449 with Pastor Mike Miracle officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. Visitation will be Wednesday 1 hour prior to services (11 a.m.-12 noon). In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are asked for The Tenth Life Cat Sanctuary, P.O. Box 178, Alpha, OH 45301 or Robyn's Nest Animal Rescue, 1291 West Market St., Germantown, OH 45327.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -