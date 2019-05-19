Home

Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH 45305
937-848-6651
LEFFEW, Joyce Elaine Age 88, of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, May 15th, 2019 in Beavercreek at Village at the Greene. She was born December 10th, 1930 to Dorothy (Woodward) and Alvin Booher. She was employed as manager for Ohio Bell for 30 years until her retirement. Joyce was an avid reader of all types of books with an interest in Egyptian history and artifacts. She was also a member of AT&T Pioneer Volunteers. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 62 years, Herman W. Leffew, Joyce is survived by her children, Karen Purvis of Dayton, Stephen E (Kathy) Leffew of Miamisburg and William G (Charlyn) Leffew of Louisville, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Stephanie, Sarah, Scott (Jennifer), Stacy (Thomas), Jason (Amanda), Justin (Nicole), and Lauren (Jason), and twelve great-grandchildren. The family will have a private service with her internment at Woodland Cemetery of Dayton (118 Woodland Ave, Dayton, OH 45409). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to (324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420). You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Joyce at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2019
