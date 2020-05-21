|
LEWIS, Joyce E. Age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Landings of Huber Heights after a long battle with Parkinsons Disease. Joyce was a retired Mental Health Counselor for Samaritan Behavior Health. She was a member of Ginghamsburg United Methodist Church, Huber Heights Ecology Club, Mensa Club and Poetry Club at the Landings. Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald E. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Laura E. & John Houck of ME; sons & daughters-in-law, Richard C. & Carol Lewis of FL, Ronald F. & Cathy Lewis of Dayton; sister, Victoria Bruner of IL; brother & sister-in-law, James & Tara Bruner of CA; grandchildren, Winona, Cristen, Trent, Jennifer, Jessica, Daniel & Emily, and her best friend Sharon Andrew of Huber Heights, Ohio. She loved her cat, art, and music. She loved poetry, and wrote several poems herself over the years. She helped many people through family counseling and crisis care, and always wanted to make a positive impact on the community. Joyce was considered by her children as a kind and loving mother. She greatly valued her relationships and was considered by many as a generous and compassionate friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Due to the family's concern for our community during the COVID-19 crisis, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel. Donations may be made to or the Parkinson's Foundation
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 21, 2020