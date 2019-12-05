Home

Joyce Lochhaas Obituary
LOCHHAAS (nee Hammond), Joyce Ellen Beloved wife of Mark C. Lochhaas for 42 years. Devoted mother of Stephen and Ruth Lochhaas. Loving sister of Elizabeth (James) Kieffer and Deborah (Gregory) Popelka. Dear aunt of Paul Kieffer, Michael Kieffer, Hannah Popelka, and Grace Popelka. Joyce was called Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 6th at 7 PM at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 11981 Pippin Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. Paul R.Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 5, 2019
