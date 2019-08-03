|
|
MAXWELL, Joyce Age 78 a resident of Bellbrook, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at home. Joyce was born in Dayton, Ohio December 6, 1940 to the late Guy D. and Georgia (Banks) Runner. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Bennett "Max" and daughter, Lisa A. Maxwell. She is survived by her 2 sons and daughters-in-law Victor A. and Kathy Maxwell of Waynesville, and Wayne A. and Michelle Maxwell of Warroad, Minnesota.; 1 daughter and son-in-law Rhonda A. and Kenneth Feather Jr. of Bellbrook; 7 grandchildren, Lauren, Jessica, Brianna, Victoria, Ryan, Joel and Seth; 13 great grandchildren. She was a 1959 graduate of Roosevelt High School in Dayton, Ohio. Friends may call on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2-5pm at the Far Hills Chapel of Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Road. Funeral services will be on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 1 pm at the Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Maxwell officiating. Burial will be in Bellbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 4370 Glendale Milford Rd. Blue Ash, Ohio 45242 in Joyce's memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.TobiasFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 3, 2019