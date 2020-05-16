|
McCAIN, Joyce Marie 82 years young, of Kettering passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Bethany Village after her battle with Dementia. Born April 12th, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio to George and Alma Baumer, who preceded her in death. Joyce graduated from Julianne High School in 1956 and married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" McCain Sr., May 4th, 1957. Joyce never met a stranger, befriending nearly everyone she met, which served her well through her many years of managing local restaurants. Joyce was truly a joy to be around, always smiling (or crying because she was so happy), loved to laugh and be surrounded by people she loved. She enjoyed cooking, crafting, planting flowers, and being a cheerleader for her loved ones. Joyce and Bob Sr. raised two children, Robert "Bob" McCain Jr and Janice Marie (Geis), who precedes Joyce in death, after her own battle against cancer in 2018. One of Joyce's greatest joys in life was her grandchildren, who adored her in return. She was always there to listen, provide an "I love you" or advice, from life lessons to colorful anecdotes. Joyce was not afraid to be herself, one of the greatest lessons she could teach anyone. Joyce Marie is survived by: her devoted husband/soulmate of 63 years, Robert "Bob" McCain Sr, her son Robert "Bob" McCain Jr and wife Karen. Son-in-Law Daniel Geis (Janice Marie) and her grandchildren: Jessica (and Alek) Geho, Amanda (and Danny) Huffman, Kelley McCain, Kiesha (and Camron) Johnson, Matthew Geis, Natalie Geis, Randy Geis, Yoana Geis, and Maria Geis. Her Great-Grandchildren Parker Joy and Skylar Jane Johnson and she is also survived by her sister, Alma Lou Wallace. Funeral Service will be held on May 18, 2020 at 11:30 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Visitation will be held prior to the service, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am, also at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the of Dayton at
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2020