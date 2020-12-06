1/1
Joyce MEYER
MEYER, Joyce A.

Joyce A. Meyer, age 87 of Beavercreek, OH, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was born October 10, 1933, in Dayton, OH, to Raymond and Gertrude (Recker) Devor. She married Donald Meyer in Dayton, OH, on November 28, 1953.

Joyce retired from First National Bank in Dayton, OH, where she was a Head Teller. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. Joyce enjoyed playing the piano at home in her spare time. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all.

Joyce is survived by two sons, Don (Anna) and Ray (Sunni) Meyer; two daughters, Pam (Jack) Duty and Barb Bailey; a daughter-in-law, Delia Meyer; 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Ada Devor. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Don; her parents; two sons, Lawrence "Bud" Meyer and Walt "Wally" Meyer; two brothers, Raymond "Bud" Devor and Kenneth Devor.

Due to COVID-19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

To leave a memory of Joyce or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.

Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions-Beavercreek Chapel is caring for the family.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
