MUSIC, Joyce It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Joyce J. Music, 88 of Springfield went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 19, 2020. She was born in Van Lear, KY, the daughter of Calvin and Elizabeth (Davis) Webb. She was sustained by an unwavering faith in God and instilled this faith in her family. She joined the Miami Valley United Baptist church in 1988 where she loved to sing. She had a deep appreciation of music was an amazing cook, and loved growing beautiful flowers. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Terry Robin Music, sister Betty (Bill) Pettry, brother Dean (Marlene) Webb, son in law Charles Skaggs. She is survived by her husband Ray Music, sister Sherry (Fred) Wetzel, son Danny Keith (Deborah) Music, daughter Rhonda Skaggs, daughter Kimberly (Glen) McSparran, 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews and many friends. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00AM to Noon in the Miami Valley United Baptist Church 660 W Hyde Road Yellow Springs, Ohio. Services to honor Joyce will begin at Noon. Burial to follow in Byron Cemetery. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 21, 2020
