Joyce MUSICK

MUSICK, Joyce L. Age 79, of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Randall Residence in Tipp City. Joyce was born October 5, 1940 in Dayton to the late James & Dorothy (Schneider) McCabe. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 17 years, Richard Musick in 2017; and by four siblings, Robert, Michael & William McCabe and Gail Collins. Joyce volunteered, at The Clothesline, in Tipp City. Joyce is survived by two daughters, Carol Dooley and Lori Moore; son, Richard L. Dooley, Jr. (Melissa); stepson, Richard Musick, Jr.; three grandchildren, Joshua Moore (Ally), Jessica McDaniel (Chris) & Christopher Dooley; and five great grandchildren, Eathan, Lilly, Cameron, Holden & Laykn. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Interment will be at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Joyce to either Heartland Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.
