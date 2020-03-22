|
NOGGLE, Joyce Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020. She is survived by her children, Jerel Noggle and wife, Beth Noggle, Dawn Noggle and husband, Albert Rivera, Amy Bennington and husband, William Bennington, her grandchildren, Andrew Mitchell his wife, Laura Mitchell and their daughter, Alena Mitchell, her great grandchild, Jon Mitchell, Sam Mitchell and Gabriel Long, and her sister Wanda Bird and husband Dick Bird. We are comforted knowing that she has been granted her wish to join her husband, Richard Noggle, who she has missed every day since his passing in 2015. Joyce will be remembered by all for her beauty, stylishness built on well shopped sales, and unsurpassable homemaking skills. Until the end she took her job as mother seriously and kept her spunky sense of humor. She lined danced her way through her 80s after a decade of traveling the world by cruise ship, ball room dancing with Dick across countless dance floors. She will be remembered as a good friend and mother. Donations can be made to or to local efforts to support people experiencing difficulties with the COVID pandemic. A memorial service will be held after the COVID virus emergency procedures have been lifted. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020