OGLETREE, Joyce Ann Age 70, "Leave this world better than you found it." These words were the essence of Joyce Ann Ogletree. Raised by parents with southern roots and grounded by faith and conviction, Joyce lived her life as a mentor, teacher and leader by inspiring others to pursue greatness. Constantly investing in others was her passion and it gave her joy to see others succeed. These Christian values led to cherished relationships with family, friends and co-workers. Joyce's upbeat personality was infectious and touched all those around her. She was a visionary that always looked towards the future while striving for excellence. Additionally, Joyce worked at General Motors as a technician and advisor for 30 years. God sent His angel to walk with him to Glory on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Alphonia Zackery and Anna Lee (Green) Zackery. She leaves to cherish her memory, a husband, Carl Michael Ogletree; two sons, George Ogletree and Christopher L. Ogletree and grandson, Christopher M. Ogletree; and her adopted son, Dr. Raymond Marbury Jr. She also loved her family; two brothers, Benjamin and Alphonso Zackery, and three sisters, Alma Wooten, Hadiyah Abdullah, and Cathy Zackery. She had a host of dearest friends along with many other relatives, nieces and nephews. Walk Through Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Graveside service will follow at 12:30 pm at West Memory Gardens, 6722 Hemple Rd., Dayton, OH 45418. For your safety and the protection of others, social distancing and masks are required. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
