PLANCK, Joyce Ann Age 79, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 13, 1940 in Osborne, OH to Carl and Elsa (Little) Wheeler. Joyce was a beloved and devoted mother who enjoyed gardening, cooking, family gatherings and watching birds. She was a member of the senior center and a member of Franklin Baptist Church. Joyce is survived by her children, David W. Planck, Diane L. Downs both of Middletown, Lynn (Harvey) Ricketts of Trenton; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Rodney (Martha) Wheeler of Franklin; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends and beloved dog, Angel. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gilbert Larry Planck; son, Dwayne E. Planck; sister, Wanda Reck; beloved spoose Danny Kindred. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with the Pastor Clyde McCammack officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 10, 2019