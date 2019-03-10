PRIER, Joyce Margaret Age 90 was called home by God on March 5, 2019. She was the loving wife of Paul (d. 1989) and great Mom to seven: Larry Prier (d. 2006) and wife Francie, Cathy Tate and husband Dave, Jim Prier and wife MaryAnn, Diane Quinlan and husband Bob, Susie Finnerty and husband Mike, Bill Prier and Mike Prier and wife Rosie. She also was the Nana to 18 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Gloria Turner of Tucson, AZ, as well as nieces and nephews. She was a good woman who lead a good life, NEVER losing her easy laugh, her love of family or her faith in God. She will be joyfully remembered for her use of the word sweetie, her gentle knee pats and the way she created life-changing vacations for her children and grandchildren. Born in Milwaukee, WI, living in Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Sterling, Ky, Port Charlotte ("A piece of heaven"), Fl; Joyce always made a positive contribution on the communities and those she encountered. Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Precious Blood Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave., Dayton) with Reverend James Seibert C.PP.S. as celebrant. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elizabeth's New Life Center. The Kindred Funeral Home in Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com. St. Jude Pray for US. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary