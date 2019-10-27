Home

REED, Joyce "Ruth" 87, left this world to claim her eternal reward and be reunited with her beloved husband on Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born on March 13, 1932, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Kenneth Thomas and Mary Ruth (Wichael) Foster. Ruth graduated from Anderson College and was an elementary school teacher for over 25 years. Being a disciple for Christ, Ruth had a passion for teaching Sunday school, directing the choir and playing the church piano and organ. She was a caring mother and grandmother, always putting others needs first. Ruth is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Rev. George Reed and her son, Rev. Alan Reed. She is survived by two children, Retha (Keith) Stork and Dr. Eric (Grace) Reed; daughter-in-law, Diane Reed; brother, John Foster; sister, Jeanne Blocher; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4-6p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. A celebration of her life will be on Tuesday, October 29 at 11a.m. also at the funeral home with Pastor David Reames officiating. Burial to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 27, 2019
