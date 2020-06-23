Joyce SCHAAF

SCHAAF, Joyce June Age 90, of Dayton, passed away on June 20, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Dayton, on June 24, 1929, the son of the late Cecil and Teresa Drake. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Leonard Schaaf, and her brother, Dale Drake. Joyce is survived by her children, Dave Schaaf, Mark (Lou Molinari) Schaaf and Amy Shade; grandchildren, Nicholas Shade, Amber (Dimitri) Kossoudji and Jennifer (Todd) Bailey; great grandchildren, Abigale, Todd, Khloe, Trenton, Gisele, Erza and Luna; and sister, Sandy (John "Butch") Williams. She retired from Ohio Bell, where she was employed for over 23 years with the Janitorial Department. Joyce was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church for many years. She devoted her time to the Our Lady of the Rosary Pantry, the Ronald McDonald House and the Pioneers. She was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone and was always there for her family. She adored spending time with her grandchildren over the years. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 6 pm-8 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 10 am at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 40 Notre Dame Ave., Dayton, OH. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to St. Peter Parish, Attn: Our Lady of the Rosary, 6161 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights, OH 45424. To share a memory of Joyce or a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 23, 2020.