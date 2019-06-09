SCHARTZ, Joyce Elaine 96, of Springfield, was promoted to her eternal home on June 7, 2019. Joyce was born September 16, 1922 in Fayette County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles A. Kessler and Estella A. (Bland) Kessler. She is preceded in death by her two sisters; Jean Terwilliger and Martha R. Mundy, daughter; Brenda K. Draper and son Dana L. Draper. Survivors include her brother; Larry (Linda) Kessler of Oak Hill, Ohio, three daughters; Sharon L. Walls and Faye A. Lamb of Springfield and Ava D. McKinney of North Augusta, SC and son; Daniel L. Draper of Springfield. Joyce had 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren whom she dearly loved. Joyce was a member of the IPCC of Springfield and attended Full Gospel Community Church in her later years with her dear friend Juanita Seitz. She worked at several restaurants in Springfield as a server, including Frisch's Big Boy for 20 years. After retiring from Fulmer's bakery, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going to church, gardening and doing volunteer work in the community. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 12th at the IPCC, 3333 East National Road. Viewing begins at1:00PM and the funeral service will begin at 2:00PM with Pastor Richard Blevins officiating. Joyce will be laid to rest in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary