|
|
SEAGLE, Joyce A. 85, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her residence at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant. She was born in Riverdale, Illinois on May 23, 1934 to parents, George and Amy B. (Campbell) Smith. Joyce had been a columnist with the Cortland News and the Western Reserve News, and was involved with Project Literacy U.S. As a committed member of her church and patron of community arts, Joyce was instrumental in the establishment of the Cortland Community Christmas Concert. She was always active in the communities at Ohio Living Lake Vista and Ohio Living Mount Pleasant. She was a member of Monroe United Methodist Church. Joyce had many passions, including sewing, crocheting, quilting, gardening and traveling. But her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren, for whom she published "Grandma's Gazette". Joyce is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Stan R. Seagle; sons, Dennis (Carol) Seagle, David (Helen) Seagle & Jeffrey (Debby) Seagle; daughters, Carolyn (Bruce) Bennett & Deborah (Robert) Amend; nineteen grandchildren, Christopher (Simone) Seagle, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Carly, Matthew Seagle, Heather (Cole) Harper, Joseph (Kathleen) Seagle, Timothy Seagle, Jonathan (Erika) Seagle, Amy (Sean Daugherty) Santell, Eric (Stacy) Santell, Jeffrey Heller, Skyler Heller, Benjamin Amend, Justin Amend, Anna Amend, Saya Amend, Alyona Amend, Hillary Bennett, Lauren Bennett & Kurt Bennett; and thirteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother; and sisters, Celia Caldwell, Beatrice Babcock & Ruby Parkes. A Memorial Service will be scheduled for a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Purdue Seagle Family Scholarship, c/o Robyn Jakes, Material Engineering, 701 W. Stadium Ave., West Lafayette, IN 47907 - OR - Monroe United Methodist Church, 206 East Ave., Monroe, OH 45050. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on May 3, 2020