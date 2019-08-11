|
|
SILLERY, Joyce P. Age 93, passed away on August 9, 2019 at Trinity Community in Beavercreek. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert H. Sillery; parents; and 2 brothers. She is survived by her children, James D. (Deborah) Sillery, Robert J. (Margie) Sillery, Linda J. (Mickey) Ingram; as well as 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Joyce was an office manager at a cardiologist office and volunteered her time at Miami Valley Hospital, logging over 10,000 hours. Joyce was also a faithful member of Peace Lutheran Church since the 1950's. Contributions may be made to Peach Lutheran Church. Graveside services will be held in Chicago, IL at a later date. Service have been entrusted to TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019