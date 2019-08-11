Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Sillery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Sillery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Sillery Obituary
SILLERY, Joyce P. Age 93, passed away on August 9, 2019 at Trinity Community in Beavercreek. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert H. Sillery; parents; and 2 brothers. She is survived by her children, James D. (Deborah) Sillery, Robert J. (Margie) Sillery, Linda J. (Mickey) Ingram; as well as 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Joyce was an office manager at a cardiologist office and volunteered her time at Miami Valley Hospital, logging over 10,000 hours. Joyce was also a faithful member of Peace Lutheran Church since the 1950's. Contributions may be made to Peach Lutheran Church. Graveside services will be held in Chicago, IL at a later date. Service have been entrusted to TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now