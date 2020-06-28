JOYCE SLUSSER

SLUSSER, Joyce Ann Age 70, of Kettering, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. Joyce was born to the late Charles and Elva (Merzke) Taube in Toledo, OH on March 18, 1950. Joyce was a proud registered nurse and worked at both Flower Hospital in Toledo, and St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Dayton. She had a strong faith in Jesus, and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Joyce was a talented cook, creative organizer, and tireless worker. She was a supportive and loving military wife, often raising her two amazing boys on her own. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, William "Bill" Slusser; sons, Chris (Jayne-Anne) Slusser and Aaron (Jennifer) Slusser; grandchildren Andrew and Victoria Slusser; step-grandchildren, Collin, Callie, and Alyssa Thorp; brother Daniel (Melody) Taube; sister Beth (James) Albright; and numerous extended family and friends. A private invite only service will be held at Fairhaven Church, 637 E Whipp Rd, Centerville, OH 45459, on Thursday July 2 at 11am, and will be live streamed on Youtube (Routsong Funeral Home's channel) for those unable to attend in person. A public visitation will be held following the service from 12-2pm. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.