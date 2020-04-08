Home

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 262-0065
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
Joyce STEWART


1937 - 2020
Joyce STEWART Obituary
STEWART (Copeland), Joyce Mae Age 82 of Dayton, departed this life peacefully on April 4, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be a private funeral service held on Thursday, April 9, 2020, 11:00 AM, Pastor Elmer S. Martin, M.Div., officiating. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. The full obituary can be viewed at www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to Loritts-Neilson funeral Home, Inc. 3924 w. Third Street Dayton, Ohio 45417.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 8, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
