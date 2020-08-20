1/
Joyce TURNER
TURNER, Joyce M. Age 86, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Vancrest of New Carlisle. Joyce retired from the City of Huber Heights, served as a Councilwoman for two terms and as Vice Mayor for one term, was a member St. Peter Catholic Church and the Democratic Club. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and loved her family dearly. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Russell & Ellen Kohler and two infant granddaughters. She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert L.; daughter & son-in-law, Danae & George Marsh of Troy; sons, Kenneth Turner of Columbus & Darwin Turner of Lancaster; grandchildren, Daniel Marsh, Emily (Michael) Cameron, Jaemyson & Haylyn Erwin; other relatives and friends. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Deacon David McCray officiating. Interment Valley View Memorial Gardens.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5844 Old Troy Pike
Huber Heights, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
