1/1
Joyce VANSANT
1940 - 2020
VANSANT (Gray), Joyce Ladonna Joyce Ladonna (Gray) Vansant was welcomed home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 12, 2020. She was surrounded by her family and friends as she was sung into glory to be with Jesus. Joyce was born August 4, 1940, in Sandy Hook, KY. She was a graduate of Morehead State University and taught for Springfield City Schools until her retirement. A beloved teacher and friend, Joyce changed each person who knew her for the better. She was a member of First Christian Church for over 50 years and lived out the gospel with each breath the Lord gave her. Family was the most important thing to Joyce. She was married to her husband, Edwin Wesley for 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; her brother, Larry Gray; and her parents, Byrd and Bertha Gray. She will be remembered as a servant of the Lord by her children, Jennifer (Ed) Jones, and Stephen Vansant; her grandchildren, Travis, Trevor (Bethany) and Tyler (Jessica) Ellington and their daughter, Aubrey. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 10-11am at First Christian Church in Springfield, OH, with the funeral service to honor Joyce beginning at 11:00am and will also be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in-person. In lieu of flowers, Joyce has asked for donations to be made to her home church of First Christian Church or to the Good Samaritan Outreach Center in Springfield. Arrangements have been entrusted to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Christian Church
JUL
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
