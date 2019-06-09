VAUGHN, Joyce Ann 80, of Butler Twp., went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was born in Somerset, KY on Mar. 4, 1939 to Clarence & Hazel (Soard) New. Joyce was retired from Vandalia Butler City Schools after 17 years of service. She was a member of the Northridge Free Will Baptist Church and served as a ladies auxiliary member. She traveled and sang with the Home Gate Quartet for over 50 years and is now singing with the Heavenly choir. Preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Wilma Jean. Survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, John; daughters, Carol Roesser (Dave) & Lori Barnett (David); sons, Darrell Vaughn (Regina) & Scott Vaughn (Jill); 17 grandchildren & 39 great grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Miller (Bob) & Barbara Ryan; brother-in-law, Morris Vaughn (Patrice); several nieces, nephews & many friends. Special thank you to the staff at Miami Valley Hospital (MSICU) for their loving care of Joyce. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Northridge Free Will Baptist Church, 4800 Payne Ave., Dayton, OH 45414. Pastors Tim Hamilton, Steve Nickels & Hollie VanHoose, officiating. Interment Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday 5-8 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com. Proverbs 31:31 Give her of the fruit of her hands; and let her own works praise her in the gates. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary