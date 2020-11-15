1/
Joyce WAGNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WAGNER, Joyce Maxine

Age 76 of Brookville, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1944, to the late Mary (Miller) and Okey Henry in Scullton, PA. If Joyce wasn't reading her favorite romance novel, you could find her helping out in the community or spending time with family. She taught Sunday school at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in

Englewood, assisted with blood drives, helped at voting polls, but most importantly she was a homemaker and always put her family first. She is survived by her sons; Mike (Connie) Wagner, Luke Wagner, daughter; Dana (Clifford) Ullery, grandchildren; Emilee Davidson, Julia Williams, Chelsea

Shiner, Tyler Jones, Selena Lambert, 6 great-grandchildren with one on the way, siblings; Loretta, Gerlene, Lois, Calvin, cherished dog; Lynelle "Nell" and numerous other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Along with her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by her husband James B. Wagner, brothers; Glen, Merle, Malvin, sisters; Doris, Carrie, Alma, and infant sister; Violet. A walk-through visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Private services will be held with Pastor Tim Cain officiating and burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. If

desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Resource Center of Montgomery County (6790 Webster St. Dayton, OH 45414). Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences can be made to the family at


KindredFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kindred Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved