Age 76 of Brookville, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1944, to the late Mary (Miller) and Okey Henry in Scullton, PA. If Joyce wasn't reading her favorite romance novel, you could find her helping out in the community or spending time with family. She taught Sunday school at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church inEnglewood, assisted with blood drives, helped at voting polls, but most importantly she was a homemaker and always put her family first. She is survived by her sons; Mike (Connie) Wagner, Luke Wagner, daughter; Dana (Clifford) Ullery, grandchildren; Emilee Davidson, Julia Williams, ChelseaShiner, Tyler Jones, Selena Lambert, 6 great-grandchildren with one on the way, siblings; Loretta, Gerlene, Lois, Calvin, cherished dog; Lynelle "Nell" and numerous other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Along with her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by her husband James B. Wagner, brothers; Glen, Merle, Malvin, sisters; Doris, Carrie, Alma, and infant sister; Violet. A walk-through visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Private services will be held with Pastor Tim Cain officiating and burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. Ifdesired, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Resource Center of Montgomery County (6790 Webster St. Dayton, OH 45414). Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences can be made to the family at



