WAILES, Joyce E. Age 63 of Beavercreek, OH passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home following an extended illness. She was born December 1, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio to Charles and Sarah (Shaulis) Matkoskey. She married Tom Wailes on October 4, 2014 in Dayton, OH. Following her graduation from Austintown Fitch H.S. in 1975, Joyce graduated from Youngstown State University in 1983 with a Bachelor's Degree in business. She later took classes at Wright State University and earned her CPA license. Locally she worked for Van Zandt's, Antioch College, Reynolds and Reynolds, and IBM. Joyce was a Master Gardener and loved wildlife. She diligently studied the scriptures and attended several local women's bible studies including Women of the Word, Bible Study Fellowship, and Precepts Ministry's Inductive Bible Study. She actively volunteered in many capacities for various Christian ministries including: Greater Dayton Emmaus, Epiphany Prison Ministry, Athletes in Action, Strong Tower Christian Media (WFCJ, WEEC), and AWANA. She also served as Deaconess and as a member of the Missions Committee at Patterson Park Church. Joyce is survived by her husband Tom; her mother, Sarah; two sisters, Mary Lou (Dave) Moser and Diane (David) James; six nieces and nephews, Jim, Tom and Christine Moser and Sara, Andy and Emily James; two step-sons, Matthew (Laura) and Andrew (Kate) Wailes; three step-daughters, Hannah Wailes, Bethany (Blake) Reeder, and Leah (Ben) Jackson; eight grandchildren; and other numerous family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 3:00 to 5:00 PM on January 17, 2020 at Patterson Park Church of Beavercreek, OH. A Celebration of her Life will begin immediately after at 5:00 PM January 17, 2020 at the church. She will be interred later in a separate service near Somerset PA. In lieu of flowers Joyce wished that you please consider donating to one of the following organizations: Answers in Genesis, Precepts Ministries of Reach Out Inc., Samaritan's Purse International Relief, American Policy Roundtable, or the Family Research Council. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020